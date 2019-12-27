Lake George man headed to prison in drug case
Lake George man headed to prison in drug case

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man who was arrested earlier this year for selling narcotics is headed to prison for 3 years.

Maxwell H. Brown, 21, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. He agreed to a plea deal that includes a three-year prison sentence to be followed by 2 years on parole.

Police did not disclose what drug he is accused of selling.

The arrest came after he allegedly stole items from a home where he had been invited to a party in the village of Fort Edward. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for the theft of more than $3,000 in cash and jewelry, according to Fort Edward Police.

The status of that case was unclear early Friday.

