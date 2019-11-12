QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was arrested Monday for allegedly sharing at least one "intimate" photo of a woman without her consent, police said.
Timothy J. Webb, 50, was charged after he shared a photo of a woman with whom he had a prior relationship with a co-worker of hers and threatened to share it with others, according to State Police.
He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful publication of an intimate image and noncriminal harassment, State Police records show.
You have free articles remaining.
The misdemeanor charge is a new count under state law that took effect in August, passed to target those who engage in so-called "revenge porn" by sharing nude or sexual photos of a person without their consent.
Webb was released, pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.