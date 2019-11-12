{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was arrested Monday for allegedly sharing at least one "intimate" photo of a woman without her consent, police said.

Timothy J. Webb, 50, was charged after he shared a photo of a woman with whom he had a prior relationship with a co-worker of hers and threatened to share it with others, according to State Police.

He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful publication of an intimate image and noncriminal harassment, State Police records show.

The misdemeanor charge is a new count under state law that took effect in August, passed to target those who engage in so-called "revenge porn" by sharing nude or sexual photos of a person without their consent.

Webb was released, pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

