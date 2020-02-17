Lake George man charged with felony DWI
Lake George man charged with felony DWI

GLENS FALLS -- A Lake George man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for driving without headlights Friday night, police said.

Timothy S. Royalminns, 49, was stopped by Glens Falls Police at the intersection of South and Glen streets at 8:18 p.m. when he was seen driving without headlights and failing to yield the right of way at an intersection, authorities said.

He was found to be intoxicated with an open container of alcohol, and because of a driving record that includes at least two prior DWI convictions, was charged with felony DWI and issued tickets for no headlights, failure to yield the right of way and having an open container of alcohol, records show.

He was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court. Glens Falls Police Sgt. Jarred Smith made the arrest.

