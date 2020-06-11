Lake George man arrested for possessing child pornography

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — State Police arrested a Lake George man Wednesday for allegedly possessing and promoting images of child pornography over the internet.

Kory J. Sendzik, 28, was charged with two felonies after police conducted a search of his Lake George home and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, police said.

Sendzik was arrested by State Police in Queensbury, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit.

He has since been arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is due back in Lake George Town Court on June 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.