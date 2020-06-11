Lake George man arrested for possessing child pornography

LAKE GEORGE — State Police arrested a Lake George man Wednesday for allegedly possessing and promoting images of child pornography over the internet.
Kory J. Sendzik, 28, was charged with two felonies after police conducted a search of his Lake George home and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.
The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, police said.
Sendzik was arrested by State Police in Queensbury, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit.
He has since been arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is due back in Lake George Town Court on June 25.
