Lake George man arrested for possessing child pornography
LAKE GEORGE — State Police arrested a Lake George man Wednesday for allegedly possessing and promoting images of child pornography over the internet.  

Kory J. Sendzik, 28, was charged with two felonies after police conducted a search of his Lake George home and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, police said.

Sendzik was arrested by State Police in Queensbury, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit.

He has since been arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is due back in Lake George Town Court on June 25.

