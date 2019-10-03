LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly selling drugs during a police investigation, records show.
Maxwell H. Brown, 20, was charged with counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 20 after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the agency's website shows.
Police did not disclose what drug he is accused of selling.
Brown was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, but he had been released as of Sept. 23.
The arrest came after he allegedly stole items from a home where he had been invited to a party in the village of Fort Edward. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for the theft of more than $3,000 in cash and jewelry, according to Fort Edward Police.
