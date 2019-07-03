Lake George will have a full slate of fireworks this year after the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce obtained sponsors for every Thursday show.
The village had been sponsoring the weekly shows during the summer, but had to pull back its support because of the pending costs associated with the construction of the new $24 million wastewater treatment plant.
The chamber stepped up to continue the fireworks because it brings visitors to the area, according to a news release.
The village is sponsoring the July 4 show, and the Lake George Steamboat Co. is sponsoring a show on Saturday.
The remaining sponsors for the Thursday shows are as follows: July 11: Taste NY; July 18: Price Chopper; July 25: Adirondack Trust; Aug. 1: Lake George Shoreline Cruises; Aug. 8: Catseye Pest Control; Aug. 15: village of Lake George; Aug. 22: King Neptune’s; Aug. 29: Fort William Henry.
Prior to the July 11 fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., the Taste NY Farmers Market will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Shepard Park.
The vendors are Lavenlair Farm, Small Town Cultures, Samantha's Cafe & Catering, Adirondack Beef Company, Nettle Meadow, Love is on Lake George, Bunker Hill Organic Creamery, Argyle Cheese Farmer, Kru Coffee, Adirondack Winery, High Peaks Distilling, Adirondack Brewery, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Ledge Rock Hill Winery and Just Water.
There will also be special Saturday shows on July 6, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7. The first two are sponsored by the Lake George Steamboat Co. The third one is sponsored by the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
LED lights, parking changes
The village streetlights have all been converted to LED.
The 276 lights have been replaced by National Grid under the company’s Energy Efficiency Program and the New York State’s Smart Street Lighting NY.
Village taxpayers are expected to save over $12,000 with the change.
The village also has installed two electric car-charging units in the James Street parking lot and the town and village parking lot. Village officials report that they have been used extensively since Memorial Day weekend.
The village has also approved a contract with Park Mobile to allow people to download an app on their phones to pay for parking at the meter. This will allow vehicle owners to add time to the meter without returning to the vehicle. There is an additional user charge for the convenience.
Conditional approval
The Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday gave conditional approval to Associates of Glens Falls to construct a small addition to the rear of the building at 220 Glen St. to install an elevator and staircase for a second means of egress.
The plan is to keep using the second floor for office space and the third floor for an apartment, according to Chuck Gohn, owner of Glens Falls Associates.
The project will require an approval from the Common Council because a portion of the addition would be on city property. The Planning Board made a stipulation that the Associates of Glens Falls get a permanent easement or take title to that portion of the land.
Chapman events
The Chapman Historical Museum has announced its July schedule of events:
- On July 10 at 7 p.m., there will be a performance from Glens Falls Community Theatre actors presenting interpretive monologues of Charlotte Hyde, Josephine Demarest and Harriet Bentley.
- A book discussion about “Inez: The Life and Times of Inez Milholland” will take place on July 16 at 6:30 p.m. The book is a biography of local suffragist Milholland.
- A walking tour of Warren Street by Tim Weidner, museum executive director, will take place on July 18 at 6 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Reservations are recommended. Call 518-793-2826 for details.
- On July 24 at 7 p.m., Glens Falls Community Theatre actors will present interpretive monologues of Louis Juvet, James White and Clarence Wilmarth.
- On July 31 at 7 p.m., retired Assistant Fire Chief John Ellingsworth will speak about the impact of fires on the city’s landscape.
Courthouse Gallery
A new exhibit titled “Location, Location, Location” will debut on July 13 at the Courthouse Gallery.
The exhibit features three painters: Josh Brehse, Matt Chinian and Kellyann Monaghan.
Brehse works are encaustic paint on hand-cut pieces of wood that are put together in a variety of configurations, according to a news release. Chinian is a landscape oil painter that works quickly on-site in urban and rural locations. Monaghan works on dramatic paints and monoprints, capturing catastrophic weather and its effect on the landscape and human-made structures.
A kickoff reception will take place on July 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the gallery, which is located at a side entrance to the old county courthouse at the corner of Canada and Lower Amherst streets in Lake George.
The gallery is open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
