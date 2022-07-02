Lake George Land Conservancy to preserve 47-acre forest property at Wiawaka

LAKE GEORGE — Wiawaka Center for Women and the Lake George Land Conservancy have announced a partnership effort to conserve 47 acres of upland forest with a conservation easement.

Wiawaka, which was founded in 1903 as a destination for women factory workers in Troy, is a nonprofit that is the longest continually operating women’s retreat center in the country.

Under the agreed conservation easement, the 47 acres will continue to be privately owned by Wiawaka. The LGLC will ensure the land is permanently protected and will assist with stewardship of the property.

Dorren Kelly, executive director of Wiawaka, said she looks forward to working with the LGLC to complete the conservation project while enhancing the existing trail system.

“We are excited to play a part in protecting the landscape that has served as a peaceful backdrop for our guests for over a century,” Kelly said.

The protected property is a forested tract, according to a news release. It contains more than 1,500 feet of stream corridor and five acres of wetland within the southern basin of Lake George.

Michael Horn, executive director of the LGLC, said that Wiawaka was established on Lake George for its beauty and restorative character.

“Working together, Wiawaka and the LGLC will ensure that these qualities are forever protected,” he said.

Town zoning would allow for residential and commercial development on the upland property, which would be visible from the lake.

Without development, the land will slowly filter and clean rainwater and runoff, as it normally does, before the water reaches the lake.

There will be recreational and educational opportunities for the public that comes with the project.

Wiawaka is hosting a “Family Fun BBQ” at the center for the Fourth of July from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. There will be lawn games and swimming, as well as other activities, available for folks to enjoy.

Adults cost $16 to enter, kids ages 5 through 12 cost $8. Dinner, s’mores and a campfire will be included.

