Lake George Land Conservancy to close Schumann Preserve

FORT ANN — The Lake George Land Conservancy announced Wednesday evening that they will be closing the Schumann Preserve at Pilot Knob trailhead to the public starting Thursday to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

According to a social media post, the trailhead parking lot has been overflowing with vehicles and the trails have been packed with hikers. The overcrowding is against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order related to social distancing and is straining the natural resources of the preserve.

Starting Thursday, no vehicles will be permitted to park in the parking lot or along the street, and no hikers will be allowed on the trails. Vehicles parked in the lot or on the road may be ticketed and/or towed. Large groups of unrelated hikers may be subject to fines of $1,000.

The picturesque hike features a gazebo that overlooks Lake George at the top. The trail also experienced vandalism in the form of tree removal near the gazebo and large amounts of trash being left behind by visitors.

On Tuesday, the Pinnacle trailhead was closed by the town of Bolton due to similar issues of overcrowding and possible violations of social distancing guidelines.

