Lake George Land Conservancy targeted in ransomware attack

Brown said the organization did not pay any ransoms because the compromised files were backed up on a separate server. Instead, the compromised files were simply deleted and new versions were uploaded.

The hackers were asking for several Bitcoins, a form of cryptocurrency, in exchange for each file, Brown said.

Law enforcement officials have not been contacted since there was no need to pay ransom, Brown said.

Brown said the organization has never experienced a cyberattack before, but noted that such attacks are becoming more common, which is why the organization is looking into bolstering its cybersecurity.

“I think that, unfortunately, that this is something that’s a pretty common place at this point,” he said. “The best thing we can do is just beef up our defenses and make sure these folks can’t get in and do this type of thing.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

