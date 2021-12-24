Lake George Land Conservancy names Michael Horn as executive director

BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy has hired Michael Horn as its executive director, effective Jan. 1.

Horn succeeds Jamie Brown, who served as LGLC’s executive director from 2015 to October of this year.

“Jamie did a fabulous job protecting the land that protects the lake,” said Horn in a news release, “while building a very strong financial foundation to support the LGLC’s ongoing efforts. I am honored and excited to be the LGLC’s new executive director and continue this positive momentum.”

For the past four years, Horn has been conservation director of Saratoga PLAN, an accredited land trust in Saratoga Springs. Prior to pursuing his passion for land conservation, he had a very successful management career in the renewable energy field at General Electric Co.

LGLC board President Michael O’Reilly said, “Mike’s land acquisition experience, passion for conservation, love of the outdoors and business acumen will ensure LGLC’s continued success in protecting the land that protects the lake.”

Horn received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business from Lafayette College and two master’s degrees from the University of Michigan: Master of Science in natural resource and environmental policy from the School of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Master of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

He and his family live in Saratoga Springs.

“This is a critical and exciting period for land protection in the Lake George basin. Mike will be joining us at a time when there are several land protection projects underway, including Clark Hollow Bay, the largest fundraising effort in our organization’s history,” Jeff Brozyna, LGLC interim executive director and board vice president of development, said in the news release.

The Lake George Land Conservancy is an accredited nonprofit land trust based in Bolton Landing.

