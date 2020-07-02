Lake George Land Conservancy Hike-A-Thon to go virtual

The 8th annual Lake George Land Conservancy Hike-A-Thon scheduled for Sunday is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit, protects the land within the Lake George watershed to preserve the world renowned water quality of Lake George, typically invites hikers to trailheads for a group outing, but this year everyone is invited to participate on their own.

Participants are encouraged to get outside with proper social distancing protocols if it be your backyard or your favorite hiking location. They are also encouraged to wear a past Hike-A-Thon T-shirt from a previous year.

By using the hashtag #LGHikeAThon2020 and #HikeLakeGeorge post an image on Facebook@HikeLakeGeorge or Instagram @LakeGeorgeHikeAThon and tag the image 2020 Virtual Lake George Hike-A-Thon. For participants without social media email pictures to shoffman@lglc.org.

Donations will still be accepted to support Lake George Land Conservancy.

