Lake George Land Conservancy executive director resigns

BOLTON — Jamie Brown, executive director of the Lake George Land Conservancy, has resigned effective Oct. 5 to take a new position.

Brown has decided to pursue his passion of “making land deals” with the Open Space Institute, the Conservancy announced in a news release.

“Jamie has played a key role in building the LGLC into a world-class land trust and protecting over 2,082 acres of land that protects Lake George since his arrival in 2015,” LGLC President Michael O’Reilly stated. “We are saddened by his upcoming departure, but wish him best of luck and good fortune as he concentrates his passion and talent for making land deals with OSI.”

Jeff Brozyna, LGLC’s Development Committee chair and board vice president of development, will become interim executive director upon Brown’s departure.

A national search will begin immediately to find a new executive director, who will need to be expert in all aspects of land protection, the news release said.

“Under Jeff Brozyna’s interim leadership, the LGLC will not miss a beat in continuing its efforts to protect the land that protects the lake,” said O’Reilly.