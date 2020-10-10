 Skip to main content
Lake George Land Conservancy attempting to raise $300,000 by Thanksgiving
0 comments

Lake George Land Conservancy attempting to raise $300,000 by Thanksgiving

Lake George view

The Lake George Land Conservancy is attempting to raise $300,000 by Thanksgiving after being issued a donor-match challenge. The organization works to preserve land surrounding Lake George. Seen here: a view from Record Hill in the town of Putnam, which is owned by the Land Conservancy.

 Carl Heilman II

BOLTON— The Lake George Land Conservancy is attempting to raise $300,000 by Thanksgiving after being issued a donor-match challenge.

The challenge was issued by Manning and Virginia Rowan Smith as a way to encourage others to support the conservancy through its legacy Land and Water Society. 

“I believe that every one of us who loves the Lake wants to do something to protect it, and the Lake George Land Conservancy offers you a special opportunity to do so,” Virginia Rowan Smith said in a statement.

Smith is a member of the Land Conservancy's Advisory Board and is an emeritus trustee for the organization.

The Land and Water Society is the organization's legacy society, which celebrates those who make the Lake George Land Conservancy a part of their estate planning. 

Contributions to the society can be made by listing the Land Conservancy as a beneficiary on a life insurance policy, retirement fund or other method. 

The Smiths will be donating $5,000 for every gift the legacy society receives regardless of size or method. The matched donations will be made to the Virginia Rowan Smith Endowment, which helps the Land Conservancy with current and future capital projects.

To be included in the challenge, donations must be made online through the organization's website by Nov. 26.

But the Smiths will match any donation more than $5,000 up to $300,000 through Dec. 31.

Questions and comments may be directed to Helen Barton Benedict, LGLC’s development manager, at 518-644-9673 or hbartonbenedict@lglc.org.

Hebron fire

