Lake George Land Conservancy adds land in Bolton

BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy is buying 212 acres next to Trout Lake that will connect to the state-owned Cat and Thomas mountains preserves, with new hiking trails to be added and wetlands to be conserved.

The McGurl family has agreed to sell the land for an undisclosed price to the Land Conservancy, which plans to create a trail network that will connect to other hiking trail networks in Bolton. The McGurls operate Twin Pine Resorts on Trout Lake, whose operation will not be affected by the sale.

The property includes about 20 acres of wetlands and 3,000 feet of stream corridor that feed Trout Lake, which in turn empties into Lake George.

The property sits just south of Cat and Thomas mountain preserves, which are home to popular hiking trails with overlooks on Lake George, and is also near the interconnected Pinnacle trail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The LGLC will work with the town of Bolton to develop a trail system that will link the lands and add to the Bolton Hub’s recreational opportunities,” the Land Conservancy said in a Facebook post.