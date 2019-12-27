You are the owner of this article.
Lake George Land Conservancy adds land in Bolton
Land purchase

The yellow shaded property is new land to be acquired by Lake George Land Conservancy for recreation and conservation in Bolton.

 Lake George Land Conservancy

BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy is buying 212 acres next to Trout Lake that will connect to the state-owned Cat and Thomas mountains preserves, with new hiking trails to be added and wetlands to be conserved.

The McGurl family has agreed to sell the land for an undisclosed price to the Land Conservancy, which plans to create a trail network that will connect to other hiking trail networks in Bolton. The McGurls operate Twin Pine Resorts on Trout Lake, whose operation will not be affected by the sale.

The property includes about 20 acres of wetlands and 3,000 feet of stream corridor that feed Trout Lake, which in turn empties into Lake George.

The property sits just south of Cat and Thomas mountain preserves, which are home to popular hiking trails with overlooks on Lake George, and is also near the interconnected Pinnacle trail.

“The LGLC will work with the town of Bolton to develop a trail system that will link the lands and add to the Bolton Hub’s recreational opportunities,” the Land Conservancy said in a Facebook post.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said the acquisition will help create an interconnected hub of hiking trails on the west side of Lake George. A state grant has allowed the towns of Bolton, Lake George and Hague, home to a wealth of state- and Land Conservancy-owned hiking trails, to have a study done of ways to enhance hiking in the towns.

The sale of the Twin Pines property is expected to be completed at the end of 2019, but no timetable has been released for the development of a trail system.

Conover said a number of other land purchases are being negotiated to add to the publicly accessible properties.

“It’s all part of a much larger plan for trail development, environmental protection and preservation of open space,” he said.

Increasing parking for the trails, whose parking lots regularly overflow with cars, is one of the priorities going forward, he said.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

