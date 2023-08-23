The Lake George Central School District today unveiled its new nickname – the Lakers – following a months-long process that involved student and community input, a press release said.

The new nickname was announced by the district’s Student Advisory Committee, which facilitated the selection process.

“The transition to the Lakers isn’t only a change in name, it’s part of our history. It further symbolizes the important relationships that exist between the school district and the community in Lake George, the ‘Queen of American Lakes.’

“Moving forward, we are excited to expand upon this unifying nickname and define what it means to be a Laker,” said Superintendent John Luthringer.

At the behest of the New York State Education Department, all schools with mascots appropriating Native American culture were required to change names or risk their state funding. The Lake George Warriors and their profile of an Indian man with feathered headdress was no longer allowed.

In January, students were briefed on the NYSED directive and given the opportunity to learn more about the history of Lake George Central School District, the logo, mascot, and nickname, the press release said.

The committee pared the list of 270 names suggested through the first survey down to four: Falcons, Islanders, Lakers and Owls. The final nickname survey ran from July 10 to Aug. 23 and brought in 979 votes from the Lake George community. Lakers had the highest percentage of votes with 47.1 percent with 461 votes, the release says. “We are grateful to the committee for its diligence in ensuring a thorough process, and we appreciate the input from our students, staff, families and the greater Lake George community,” Luthringer said.

The district’s nickname was previously the Lakers during the 1920s, 1930s and early 1940s.

“I am so very excited for the student body as we embrace our future while looking at the past as the Lake George Lakers,” said Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School Principal, Francis Cocozza. “It was nice to be involved in such a big change for the school and be a part of the advisory group and the process moving forward,” said Oliver Herrick, senior at Lake George High School.

The district expects unveil a new logo this fall.