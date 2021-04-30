Lake George Junior-Senior High School shifts to remote learning on Friday after threat

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Junior-Senior High School students will shift to remote learning on Friday after the district received a threat on social media.

The district said in a statement on its website that it received the threat on Thursday afternoon. It did not disclose the nature of the threat. School officials will provide an update later in the day about the status of afterschool activities.

Students are asked to join their Google Meet as they do during a remote day and check their Google Classrooms for instructions from their teachers.

Faculty and staff are asked to report to the school.

The district’s safety team has determined that there is no credible threat to Lake George Elementary School, so there will be in-person instruction as normal.

