Lake George July 4 fireworks, antique boat show canceled

The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 28-29, but was canceled for insurance reasons Blais said.

"They wanted to go through with it but they called me up and told me their insurance company refused to cover them," Blais said.

Event organizers could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The events are a series in a long line of cancellations to hit the tourist community since the pandemic took root in the state March 1.

Americade, the annual motorcycle rally that brings thousands of tourists to the village, was postponed until the end of July earlier this year. But there's still no telling what type of state-mandated safety restrictions will be in place by then.

The event is scheduled to take place July 21-25.

The village has also faced a drop in sales tax revenue and was forced to cancel its weekly summer concert series and eliminate its weekly firework displays to save money.

Still, there have been signs of life in the village, particularly as retail operations and restaurant operations begin to resume operations.