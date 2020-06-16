Lake George July 4 fireworks, antique boat show canceled

LAKE GEORGE — There will be no Fourth of July fireworks in the village this year.
The annual Independence Day display was canceled Monday by the village's Board of Trustees over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trustees said the event will likely draw a larger crowd this year because municipalities farther south have already canceled similar events and expressed concerns about maintaining adequate social distancing.
"Even if the CDC comes up with some regulations for an Independence Day show, the breadth of our show is enormous for our community," Mayor Robert Blais said.
"I don't see any way possible that we could insure distancing and things like that."
Albany and Saratoga Springs have previously canceled their own July Fourth events over concerns of the pandemic, and Glens Falls postponed its fireworks display until Labor Day weekend in September.
"I think it would be disrespectful to everybody that's worked so hard to get us where we are to go ahead with the show," Blais said.
The show was expected to cost the village $10,000.
Also announced Monday was the cancellation of the 47th Annual Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous.
The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 28-29, but was canceled for insurance reasons Blais said.
"They wanted to go through with it but they called me up and told me their insurance company refused to cover them," Blais said.
Event organizers could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The events are a series in a long line of cancellations to hit the tourist community since the pandemic took root in the state March 1.
Americade, the annual motorcycle rally that brings thousands of tourists to the village, was postponed until the end of July earlier this year. But there's still no telling what type of state-mandated safety restrictions will be in place by then.
The event is scheduled to take place July 21-25.
The village has also faced a drop in sales tax revenue and was forced to cancel its weekly summer concert series and eliminate its weekly firework displays to save money.
Still, there have been signs of life in the village, particularly as retail operations and restaurant operations begin to resume operations.
The Capital Region is expected to begin Phase 3 reopenings Wednesday which will allow restaurants to invite diners inside for the first time since mid-March at a reduced capacity.
Nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops will also be allowed to reopen.
