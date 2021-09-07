Lake George issues reminders ahead of Adirondack Nationals Car Show

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George is gearing up for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

The event is sponsored by Albany Rods & Kustoms and held at the Fort William Henry Conference Center. It kicks off with a party on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The event continues all day Friday and Saturday with classic cars and vendors. The awards will be presented on Saturday at 4 p.m. and there will be a ceremony on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The featured guests are Dave Kindig, the owner and chief designer of Kindig-It Design in Salt Lake City, and his wife Charity.

Village officials are advising people to avoid traveling to the village on Friday and Saturday unless they are attending the event, which has caused traffic backups north and south of the village for miles.

The village said spectators should arrive early each day as parking is limited after noon. Some businesses and residents will be making their property available for a fee, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People are encouraged to download the ParkMobile app on their phone to pay for parking before coming to the village. When the village is crowded, the Wi-Fi signal drops, which makes connecting and downloading very difficult, officials said.