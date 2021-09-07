Lake George issues reminders ahead of Adirondack Nationals Car Show

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George is gearing up for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
The event is sponsored by Albany Rods & Kustoms and held at the Fort William Henry Conference Center. It kicks off with a party on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The event continues all day Friday and Saturday with classic cars and vendors. The awards will be presented on Saturday at 4 p.m. and there will be a ceremony on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The featured guests are Dave Kindig, the owner and chief designer of Kindig-It Design in Salt Lake City, and his wife Charity.
Village officials are advising people to avoid traveling to the village on Friday and Saturday unless they are attending the event, which has caused traffic backups north and south of the village for miles.
The village said spectators should arrive early each day as parking is limited after noon. Some businesses and residents will be making their property available for a fee, according to a news release.
People are encouraged to download the ParkMobile app on their phone to pay for parking before coming to the village. When the village is crowded, the Wi-Fi signal drops, which makes connecting and downloading very difficult, officials said.
In addition, some village streets will be closed during the “Cruise-In” parade on both nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Canada Street from Mountain Drive to Mohican Street and Beach Road to the Million Dollar Beach.
Village personnel and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will also limit access to Canada Street on both evenings from 10 p.m. to midnight to residents, motel guests, employees and business patrons. People should be prepared to show their driver’s license or motel key.
“The village, Sheriff’s Department and members of the Albany Rods & Kustoms are doing our best to limit the inconveniences and curtail the unsafe vehicle operations we have seen in the past,” Mayor Robert Blais said in a news release.
“We apologize to our residents and visitors but find these steps necessary to ensure a safe, enjoyable special event that is a great economic boost to the area,” he added.
The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, an unsanctioned car cruise was held during that weekend. Canada Street was covered in skid marks because of burnouts and there were reports of loud mufflers, speeding and reckless driving.
A car took down part of a fence in front of Funa’rama Fun Park and nearly ended up in the park’s pool.
