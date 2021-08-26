 Skip to main content
Lake George increases fines for boats that stay at public docks for extended time
Lake George increases fines for boats that stay at public docks for extended time

Public docks in Lake George

In this 2007 file photo, Lake George peace officers patrol the public docks in the village of Lake George. The village of Lake George is increasing fines for boats that stay at the public docks for extended periods of time. 

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Village Board has increased fines for boats that are using the public docks for extended periods of time.

The village’s six public docks have seen a marked increase in boaters using the docks for extended periods of time both day and night. Some vessels have been docked for weeks at a time, which cuts down on the number of available spaces, according to a village news release.

“With the lack of available dock space and the increase in dock fees at marinas on the lake, some boaters have used our docks as a marina,” said Mayor Robert Blais in the release.

The fines have been much less than the charges for docking at a marina. One owner paid a $1,100 in fines and a towing charge and lived on his boat for three weeks, Blais said.

Another 46-foot-long boat stayed two weeks on one dock before moving upon the threat of being towed, according to Blais.

The fines for overnight parking have increased to $50 and overnight parking to $100 to curb the abuse. The village can now prohibit certain boats from using the docks, with an offender facing a $500 fine, according to a news release.

“Once again a few ruined it for the majority,” Blais said. “We want as many boaters as possible to enjoy our docks and the village — not just a few who refuse to obey the rules.”

The public docks are available from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Parking is $3 per hour for any size boat.

