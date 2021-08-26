Lake George increases fines for boats that stay at public docks for extended time

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Village Board has increased fines for boats that are using the public docks for extended periods of time.

The village’s six public docks have seen a marked increase in boaters using the docks for extended periods of time both day and night. Some vessels have been docked for weeks at a time, which cuts down on the number of available spaces, according to a village news release.

“With the lack of available dock space and the increase in dock fees at marinas on the lake, some boaters have used our docks as a marina,” said Mayor Robert Blais in the release.

The fines have been much less than the charges for docking at a marina. One owner paid a $1,100 in fines and a towing charge and lived on his boat for three weeks, Blais said.

Another 46-foot-long boat stayed two weeks on one dock before moving upon the threat of being towed, according to Blais.

The fines for overnight parking have increased to $50 and overnight parking to $100 to curb the abuse. The village can now prohibit certain boats from using the docks, with an offender facing a $500 fine, according to a news release.