Lake George inches closer to dissolution study

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board on Monday voted unanimously to issue a request for proposals, which is necessary to hire an outside firm to perform a dissolution and consolidation study, though some remain skeptical about dissolving the village government.
The decision to send out the request for proposals comes one month after board members tabled a discussion to move forward with a dissolution study over concerns the village would be spending taxpayer dollars to revisit an idea that has failed to gain traction in the past and at a time when the village’s finances have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, many of the concerns remained, though the board took the first step of moving forward with a study by authorizing the request for proposals to be issued.
The village has conducted three dissolution studies in the past, but a referendum needed to dissolve the village’s government was never held.
“It just sounds like the same song, but a different verse,” said John Earl, the village’s deputy mayor. “We studied it and restudied it, and my personal feeling is nobody can serve the village residents better than a village board.”
The village last looked into dissolution in 2010, but a lot has changed since then.
In 2011, Gov. Andrew Cuomo created the Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit, an incentive for local taxpayers to dissolve or consolidate village governments. The program provides state aid of 15% of the combined amount of real property taxes for all municipalities involved up to $1 million annually.
In Lake George, the program would result in $475,000 annually for the resulting government, a large incentive for the small town.
How much the additional funds would offset the town’s taxes remains to be seen.
Still, it’s unclear if the village will move forward with the study.
Board members agreed to send out a request for proposals to conduct the study at a cost not to exceed $50,000. A decision to move forward with the study will come after a final cost for the study is determined.
The village’s decision hinges on receiving a state grant that would cover half of the study’s costs. The remaining $25,000 would be split evenly between the village and town, under the current proposal.
“If we don’t get the grant, then that’s a whole other ballgame,” Mayor Robert Blais said.
Dan Barusch, the director of planning and zoning for both the town and village, said the request for proposals will be sent out by week’s end, and he will then begin applying for grant funding necessary to fund the study.
If everything goes as planned, a referendum to dissolve the village could take place as early as next year, he said.
Should the village back out, a citizen-led referendum, where 10% of the village’s electorate petition to dissolve the village, remains a possibility, but not one that is ideal, Barusch said.
Under a citizen-initiated proposal, the town and village would have just six months to complete a dissolution plan, which would further complicate an already complex process.
“To do all that in six months would be close to an impossible task,” Barusch said.
Blais said he’s not against conducting the study, but wants to ensure that residents vote on the proposal so that taxpayer money wouldn’t be wasted this time around, a thought shared by the Village Board.
The idea, he added, has been gaining traction among some village residents.
“There’s discussion in the community about it,” Blais said.
Trustee John Root said he believes the timing is right to conduct a study, but he would only agree to do so if a vote is held so the issue can be put to rest once and for all.
With Blais planning to retire at the end of his term, voters can decided to either dissolve the village government or keep things as they are based on the ideas of whoever may run for mayor, he said.
“It’s almost like a primary,” Root said. “So, a year from now, dissolution’s on the ballot and any person that may be interested in running for mayor can present their platform ... and that would give the residents something to weigh against.”
