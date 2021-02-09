Lake George inches closer to dissolution study

If everything goes as planned, a referendum to dissolve the village could take place as early as next year, he said.

Should the village back out, a citizen-led referendum, where 10% of the village’s electorate petition to dissolve the village, remains a possibility, but not one that is ideal, Barusch said.

Under a citizen-initiated proposal, the town and village would have just six months to complete a dissolution plan, which would further complicate an already complex process.

“To do all that in six months would be close to an impossible task,” Barusch said.

Blais said he’s not against conducting the study, but wants to ensure that residents vote on the proposal so that taxpayer money wouldn’t be wasted this time around, a thought shared by the Village Board.

The idea, he added, has been gaining traction among some village residents.

“There’s discussion in the community about it,” Blais said.

Trustee John Root said he believes the timing is right to conduct a study, but he would only agree to do so if a vote is held so the issue can be put to rest once and for all.