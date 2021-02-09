Lake George identifies nearly $150,000 in savings for town-run ambulance service

LAKE GEORGE — The Town Board will hold a public hearing next month to discuss changes to a proposed tax district that would fund a town-run ambulance service, after nearly $150,000 in savings was identified following a similar hearing in January.
The town reviewed the plan with a handful of citizens who expressed concerns about the cost to operate the service during the Jan. 11 hearing, and later eliminated $145,000 from the proposed operating budget of the townwide ambulance service.
The Town Board delayed a final vote approving the special tax district in order to address the concerns.
Included in the savings is approximately $100,000 in salary and benefit costs; a $25,000 reduction in overtime expenses; and a 50% reduction in the amount of debt service the town would be taking on, from $40,000 to $20,000.
The savings will decrease the proposed tax rate to fund the ambulance service from around 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 40 cents per $1,000.
All Lake George residents would pay the tax, including those living in the village.
Residents, however, will only see a net increase in their taxes of about 15 cents per $1,000 of property value since the town will be eliminating its current EMS contract, which costs $340,000 a year.
A town run-ambulance service is expected to cost $786,600 the first year, with $555,000 of that being paid for through the special tax district.
The remaining $231,600 will be collected through insurance claims.
Dan Barusch, the town’s director of planning and zoning, said the plan will remain the same, but the changes were significant enough to warrant a new public hearing, which has been scheduled for March 8 at 5 p.m.
“Because it was substantial enough in dollar figures, we have to essentially start the process over,” he said.
The town currently relies on the Lake George Emergency Squad for its ambulance services, but a drop in volunteers in recent years has led to gaps in service, particularly during the busy summer tourism season, when thousands visit the region.
Other alternatives, including contracting with additional EMS providers in the area, were explored but never pursued, after the town concluded they would be just as costly to taxpayers as creating the special district.
The tax district will also allow the town to offer greater benefits to workers, which the Town Board believes will help attract quality workers.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.