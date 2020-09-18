Lake George hopes to extend busy summer season into the fall

LAKE GEORGE — After a busier-than-expected summer, the Lake George region is hoping to keep the momentum heading into the fall season.
The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Warren County Tourism Department on Thursday unveiled a series of socially distanced events and a new safety pledge that they say make the region the go-to destination as the leaves begin to change and cooler temperatures set in amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did have a remarkable summer and we’re moving into, and looking forward to, a wonderful fall,” said Joanne Conley, director of Warren County Tourism.
The activity begins this weekend at Charles R. Wood Park, where the Lake George Music Festival will take place in a drive-in format.
But if concerts aren’t your thing, Conley said there are plenty of other activities to choose from, including glass blowing in North Creek, museum visits and outdoor recreation.
The county is also hoping to capitalize on its fall foliage, having assembled a driving tour that loops around the county, which offers the best ways to take in the colors. The interactive feature can be found by visiting https://www.visitlakegeorge.com/blog/12-best-towns-fall-foliage.
“It’s interactive with Google mapping, so if you tap on a location and read about the town, you can find directions to that town and make a loop around the county,” Conley said.
To ensure safety, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking individuals to take a health and safety pledge. The chamber partnered with the Queensbury outlet stores to offer free reusable face masks to anyone who signs up.
Safety amid the pandemic became a top priority for the region this year. The village of Lake George hired a COVID-19 inspector to ensure its nearly 200 businesses were complying with state guidelines, and signs were displayed throughout the county reminding visitors to wear masks and maintain social distance.
The Post-Star followed the village of Lake George's COVID-19 inspector for an afternoon, where a half-dozen inspections were performed and several violations were documented.
The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with Warren County Tourism earlier this year to launch a safety pledge for local businesses in order to bring peace of mind to those looking to visit the area amid the pandemic.
Green and blue signs were displayed on the front of hundreds of businesses throughout the region, which ensured the business was following all COVID-19 guidelines but in place the state’s Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Large banners that read “Don’t make us ask, where a mask” can be found off Exit 21 of the Northway and on the front of the Lake George Visitors Center.
“It was all about keeping our community and to let visitors know that they have a responsibility,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
So far, more than 200 people have taken the individual safety pledge, Mintzer said. Those interested in signing up can do so by visiting the Lake George Visitors Center, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Society store in French Mountain Commons in the Queensbury outlet store area of Route 9.
Meanwhile, the county is focused on capitalizing on the tourism boom it experienced this summer.
With social distancing guidelines in place because of the pandemic, boating on Lake George has become a popular activity.
Hotels in the region experienced an uptick in business and outdoor recreation saw an explosion in popularity as people searched for ways to enjoy the outdoors as safely as possible.
With popular attractions closed and travel restrictions in place, many were left searching for ways to enjoy their summer vacations.
The county saw an opportunity and formed a public-private partnership with the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mannix Marketing, which operates lakegeorge.com, to advertise the region.
Targeting ad campaigns were used to reach people from the greater New York City area and neighboring states, and local businesses began advertising the past visitors.
Mintzer said the campaign allowed the region to advertise its wide array of outdoor recreation to those seeking safe ways to enjoy the summer after months of lockdown.
“We had our messaging out there early, ahead of our competitors,” she said.
Conley said a similar campaign is currently in the works to bring people into the region through the fall and winter. She’s confident the region can continue to build on its momentum because the area has so much to offer in the months ahead.
“There are things throughout the county and throughout the fall where you can enjoy yourself, be outdoors, spend time with your family and see the foliage,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
