Lake George hopes to extend busy summer season into the fall

“It’s interactive with Google mapping, so if you tap on a location and read about the town, you can find directions to that town and make a loop around the county,” Conley said.

To ensure safety, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking individuals to take a health and safety pledge. The chamber partnered with the Queensbury outlet stores to offer free reusable face masks to anyone who signs up.

Safety amid the pandemic became a top priority for the region this year. The village of Lake George hired a COVID-19 inspector to ensure its nearly 200 businesses were complying with state guidelines, and signs were displayed throughout the county reminding visitors to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with Warren County Tourism earlier this year to launch a safety pledge for local businesses in order to bring peace of mind to those looking to visit the area amid the pandemic.

Green and blue signs were displayed on the front of hundreds of businesses throughout the region, which ensured the business was following all COVID-19 guidelines but in place the state’s Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.