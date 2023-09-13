The town and village of Lake George plan to submit joint applications to both the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) program and the NY Forward program and have 14 downtown projects that may get some funding. The DRI and NY Forward provide $10 million and $4 million worth of state funding, respectively. The DRI is aimed more at cities while NY Forward is aimed at smaller municipalities.

“Lake George is fighting to be a winning recipient in the Capital Region,” Dan Barusch, Director of Planning and Zoning for Lake George, said in a press release to the public.

A Steering Committee identified a series of projects to transform downtown Lake George into a more vibrant, high-quality economic hub, according to lakegeorgedri.com.

The 14 projects were showcased at the Lake George Town Hall on Monday in an effort to seek community feedback, where the public could rate the following projects on a scale of 1-5 based on interest and enthusiasm. For those who were unable to attend the open house, an online survey will also be available on lakegeorgedri.com through Sept. 17.

This list of potential projects could change depending on public input or request. New York State can also choose whether or not certain projects receive funding, according to Barusch.

Lake George is also on the cusp of receiving up to 30 letters of support for their joint application. The list of influential supporters include Senator Charles Schumer, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and State Senator Dan Stec, as well as the CDTA, according to Barusch.

Lake George has until Sept. 28 to submit their DRI application. The awardee of this substantial grant won’t be known for another six months, until the spring, Barusch said.

If funding is awarded for these projects, the timeline for completion would be anywhere from 2024 to 2029 based on the scale of the project.

The projects:

Lake George Region Workforce Housing Project and Streamside Park

Development of a workforce housing project at the old “Harbor Hotel” site, creating a minimum of 100 housing units for seasonal workers throughout the year. Creation of Streamside Park which will have direct access to West Brook.

Total Cost: $4,000,000

DRI Request: $2,500,000

Enhance and Connect South Canada Streetscape and Route 9 Gateway

Replacement and expansion of sidewalks, as well as beautification through street trees and new landscaping features. Improvements to Canada Street intersections with Sewell Street and Mohican Street.

Total Cost: $2,500,000

DRI Request: $2,200,000

“Gateway Square” Farmers Market Pavilion, Ice Rink and Community Center

A new wood-frame open air pavilion which would be used to house the New Town Farmers Market on weekends in the spring, summer, and fall. It would also be used as a public ice skating rink in the winter, plus other events as needed.

Total Cost: $1,750,000

DRI Request: $1,250,000

“Repose of the Fallen”: A Proposed Reinterment of Historical Remains

A commemorative memorial in Lake George Battlefield Park, with a respectful reinterment of the remains of the newly-found 40 “First Patriots.”

Total Cost: $700,000

DRI/NY Forward Request: $600,000

West Brook Connector Bridge

An Adirondack design bridge to connect the Town Gateway Project on Route 9 and the Village’s South Canada Street Improvement project.

Total Cost: $1,000,000

DRI Request: $1,000,000

“Moment Factory” Lighting Display Enhancements

A state-of-the-art light and visual attraction installed around the village at either Shepard Park or along the lakefront walkway.

Total Cost: $4,000,000

DRI Request: $1,000,000

Downtown Wayfinding and Heritage Signage

Installation of wayfinding signs along public sidewalks, which will include directions on one side and historical information on the other side.

Total Cost: $500,000

DRI Request: $500,000

Downtown Public Art Installation

Creation of a public art program, which will include several murals on “vacant” walls around the village using local artists, plus a series of canoe sculpture installations.

Total Cost: $500,000

DRI/NY Forward Request: $500,000

Downtown Trolley and Bus Stop Enhancements

Partnership with CDTA to develop several new bus shelters, and a new downtown Lake George Circulator Trolley to focus on tourists and local workforce.

Total Cost: $1,300,000

DRI/NY Forward Request: $1,000,000

Broadband Enhancements

Funding for broadband providers to design and implement additional “switch capacity” in the downtown area to allow for more users and faster speeds.

Total Cost: $750,000

DRI/NY Forward Request: $750,000

Shepard’s Park Beach “Lakewalk” and McDonald Pier Expansion

Creation of an elevated parklet adjacent to the shore, along with a McDonald Pier Expansion.

Total Cost: $2,500,000

DRI/NY Forward Request: $2,000,000

Fort William Henry and Carriage House Access Improvements

An access overhaul at Fort William Henry to create ADA accessible paths from the Village’s busiest pedestrian corridors directly to the fort.

Total Cost: $500,000

DRI Request: $350,000

One Canada Street ‘Microindustry’ Brewery and Distillery Campus

Campus-style classroom setting buildings to enhance and increase the education and awareness of the craft brewing and distilling industry.

Total Cost: $3,000,000

DRI Request: $750,000

Downtown Facade Improvement Fund

Financial support for small businesses and organizations for exterior building upgrades.

Total Cost: $600,000

DRI Request: $600,000