Lake George graduates 84 'against all odds'

The theme of this year’s graduating class was “persevering against all odds.”

“It could not be a more fitting theme,” Rutnik said. “On behalf of the entire school district, we are proud that they have exemplified positivity and leadership and faith that we would get to this day, and we’re so proud of their accomplishments and know that this time period will surely teach them so much moving into the future.”

Rutnik said the Class of 2020 is academically accomplished, talented, humorous, fiercely loyal to each other and generous beyond measure.

Ninety-one percent of the Lake George Class of 2020 will attend college, while 13 students plan to enter the workforce and three are going into the military.

“You are the generation to be born during the 9/11 era and the ones to leave high school in the COVID-19 era,” Rutnik told graduates. “And whether you know it or not, you are connected globally with the Class of 2020. And I hope this global connection will serve someday to bring our world together in peace.”

The coronavirus pandemic is a not-so subtle reminder that life isn’t always easy or predictable, said honor student Joshua Defayette.