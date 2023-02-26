LAKE GEORGE — Chesyca Darrah was 11 years old when she created a nonprofit to assist Lake George youths with the ability to play sports.

Through monetary donations collected at the Lake George Winter Carnival, Chesyca's Vision began the process of raising money for Lake George families that are unable to purchase extracurricular necessities for their kids following the pandemic.

"We are trying to build up a balance right now to afford the equipment," she said. "When we have enough, we'll be going out as a family to get the equipment."

The youth's mother, Jessyca, is a co-chair to the Winter Carnival and said that the proposal of the nonprofit two years ago was a surprise to all of the carnival's board members.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the room. She kept it a secret and worked with Nancy Nichols to be put on the agenda for one of the carnival board meetings. She was so nervous that I read the end of the proposal and we were all in tears," she said.

"It was emotional because I know that it's hard if you want to do something really bad but can't afford to do it, that's got to be hard," Chesyca added.

Jessyca said her daughter's idea stemmed from the possibility of losing out on playing travel softball with a friend who wasn't able to afford application fees, equipment, and uniform fees.

"Primarily through softball she noticed her friend wouldn't be able to play travel softball with her," she said. "Her friend's family was going through a lot and it was a tough moment. She realized it wasn't just a friend of hers, this was happening to more kids."

Chesyca, 12, said that seeing her friends miss out on opportunities made her think of how many others have missed out because of a tight budget.

"Myself being able to play sports and stuff is great and I noticed that a lot of people that can't play are disappointed, so I wanted to give them a chance so they can play," she said.

Since Chesyca is on the younger side, she received help from not only her parents and the Winter Carnival board members, but another important person in her life.

"He pushes me to be a better person," she said about her brother Charlie.

Chesyca's soon to be 20-year-old brother not only had lent a hand to his sister with the nonprofit by building a website, but he also has been her softball and basketball coach, and according to mom, is her number one fan.

"He's been learning the ropes of the carnival over the years and I've watched him give back to others and be active in his community. He's a coach of hers, he's her biggest fan. Now she (Chesyca) is coming into that and it gets emotional," Jessyca said.

What started as a sports-oriented nonprofit expanded into other forms of extracurricular activities recently.

When the new school year approached and Chesyca saw the rental fees of band instruments, she added that to the nonprofit's mission.

"She was like, 'Oh, my gosh, that's how much it is just to rent it,' and it led to a conversation of the school helping if someone can't afford it, and she asked what happens if the kids just say they don't want to play because they don't want to feel embarrassed," Jessyca said. "It's not typical for kids to notice these things."

With a youngster taking so much initiative, Jessyca said it's been incredible to see her daughter take a passion in helping others. Although the carnival is coming to an end, Chesyca said she's still going to be hard at work helping others.

"We have a lot of other clubs that come and fundraise at the carnival from Lake George, and we want to get more schools involved in the future," Chesyca said.