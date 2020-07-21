Lake George fun park-arcade cited for illegally operating

LAKE GEORGE — An outdoor fun park and arcade along Canada Street was shut down and issued a citation this past weekend for operating without clearance from the state.
Funa'rama Fun Park was found to be illegally operating on Saturday by village COVID inspectors, checking on local businesses to ensure all guidelines put in place by the state were being followed.
"We came up just to do a sweep of the village in the afternoon," said Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning for the town of Lake George.
"We talked to the owner. We told him he had an hour to get everybody out and shut the place down."
Barusch said the park's owner complied but will be issued a citation by the county or the village for violating the state's COVID-19 guidelines.
The owner of Funa'rama could not be reached for comment Tuesday. A listed number for the park was not in service.
Duffy's Tavern in the village was also issued a verbal and written warning over the weekend for failing to comply with state guidelines, Barusch said.
Under state guidelines, amusement parks and arcades are still prohibited from reopening.
There were no signs of life at the park — which doubles as an arcade and stretches from Canada Street to Beach Road — Tuesday afternoon.
Lights at the arcade were turned off, and the park's bumper boats floated idly in a pool near a silent carousel.
A similar scene was found just north at the corner of Canada and Montcalm streets, where the Playland Arcade sat empty. A sign, informing visitors that masks are required to enter, is posted just to the right of a series of signs informing passersby the business is still closed.
The lights were out and the doors were locked.
Another sign encouraged people to use the hashtag #OpenLakeGeorgeArcades in posts addressed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's various social media accounts.
Funa'rama was the first business in the village to be issued a citation.
Barusch said around 150 inspections have been performed by the village's recently hired COVID-19 inspector, and just a handful of verbal warnings have been issued to businesses for not adhering to state guidelines.
But a written warning was issued to Duffy's Tavern on Sunday after inspectors visited the establishment Saturday night and found diners standing near a bar in violation of state guidelines, Barusch said.
A verbal warning was issued Saturday night, but the village received several complaints for similar violations a few hours later, leading to the written warning. A citation will be issued for a third violation.
"We got a few complaints later that night that those things weren't being adhered to," Barusch said.
Linda Duffy, the establishment's manager, on Tuesday said she wasn't aware of the written warning, but did acknowledge that tje staff needs to better enforce state guidelines.
"We do have to start buckling down more on that — making sure that people are staying in their seats and not mingling as much," she said.
Duffy said she has spoken with her staff and doesn't expect any further issues going forward.
On Monday, Cuomo criticized bar and restaurant owners for not following state guidelines after images of large crowds with patrons holding alcoholic beverages were seen circulating on social media.
He threatened to "roll back" the state's reopening plan if the violations continue. The state's Liquor Authority suspended the license of four bars downstate for violating state guidelines.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
