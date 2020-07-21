Lake George fun park-arcade cited for illegally operating

LAKE GEORGE — An outdoor fun park and arcade along Canada Street was shut down and issued a citation this past weekend for operating without clearance from the state.

Funa'rama Fun Park was found to be illegally operating on Saturday by village COVID inspectors, checking on local businesses to ensure all guidelines put in place by the state were being followed.

"We came up just to do a sweep of the village in the afternoon," said Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning for the town of Lake George.

"We talked to the owner. We told him he had an hour to get everybody out and shut the place down."

Barusch said the park's owner complied but will be issued a citation by the county or the village for violating the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

The owner of Funa'rama could not be reached for comment Tuesday. A listed number for the park was not in service.

Duffy's Tavern in the village was also issued a verbal and written warning over the weekend for failing to comply with state guidelines, Barusch said.

Under state guidelines, amusement parks and arcades are still prohibited from reopening.