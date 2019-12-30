Lake George Forum appraised at $2.3 million; redevelopment studied

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Forum has been valued at $2.3 million, according to a recently completed appraisal of the property, as village and town officials continue to explore redevelopment of the facility into a multi-use event space.

Upstate Appraisal Services performed the appraisal. In addition, three adjoining parcels are valued at about $1 million. They are all owned by the Macchio family, which also owns the forum.

The town and village of Lake George have been considering redevelopment of the property into a space for conferences and community events, and they have hired the MRB Group of Saratoga Springs as a consultant to develop a business plan for the project. The two municipalities are splitting the $15,000 cost and also shared the $2,700 fee for the appraisal.

The original concept was for a music hall and Village Mayor Robert Blais asked Michael N’dolo of the MRB Group whether it was possible to broaden the scope of the facility's use.

N’dolo told the Village Board at its Dec. 16 meeting that he would encourage multiple uses of the property to make it financially sustainable, according to minutes for the meeting.