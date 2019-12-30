Lake George Forum appraised at $2.3 million; redevelopment studied

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Forum has been valued at $2.3 million, according to a recently completed appraisal of the property, as village and town officials continue to explore redevelopment of the facility into a multi-use event space.
Upstate Appraisal Services performed the appraisal. In addition, three adjoining parcels are valued at about $1 million. They are all owned by the Macchio family, which also owns the forum.
The town and village of Lake George have been considering redevelopment of the property into a space for conferences and community events, and they have hired the MRB Group of Saratoga Springs as a consultant to develop a business plan for the project. The two municipalities are splitting the $15,000 cost and also shared the $2,700 fee for the appraisal.
The original concept was for a music hall and Village Mayor Robert Blais asked Michael N’dolo of the MRB Group whether it was possible to broaden the scope of the facility's use.
N’dolo told the Village Board at its Dec. 16 meeting that he would encourage multiple uses of the property to make it financially sustainable, according to minutes for the meeting.
N’dolo said the study would take two to three months to complete. His work will not include any design fees but would be a study of whether the project is feasible. It will include a market study of event space, comparison to other venues in the area, likely rental costs and assessment of the financial impact of an operating facility.
Blais said in a news release that adjoining properties of about 2 acres could be used as a public parking lot, and a shuttle service could take people to events in the village.
Among the unanswered questions is who would own the forum if it were purchased. Village and town officials have said they have no interest in ownership.
Blais said some organizations may be interested in owning the property if the study is done. Suggestions offered at the meeting include a merger with the Lake George Music Fest and the Lake George Arts Project.
A steering committee has been investigating the use of the building as music hall, festival space and conference center.
Members of the committee include Alex Lombard of the Lake George Music Fest; Jonathan Newell, who led the effort to open The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls; John Strong, recently retired executive director of the Lake George Arts Project; and Tom Lloyd of Adirondack Studios.
The steering committee will explore grant funding opportunities, management, leases and overall impact on the community.
Blais said the venue could become a major destination for music performances, festivals and conferences.
“The building and adjacent property is presently for sale and we would be remiss if we didn’t investigate its use as a community asset,” he said in a news release.
The idea for the conference center grew out of efforts by elected officials, businesses and tourism advocates to bring more year round visitors to Lake George.
A group of business owners formed the Lake George Collaborative to work on this issue. The organization wants to develop new events and manage the existing ones that are currently run by Blais, who will be leaving office in 2021.
Business owner Erin Coon told the board that the group has developed a tentative budget and now needs funding. One idea is for the collaborative to become a department of the chamber. Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that discussions are taking place.
Blais said the collaborative should come to a Village Board budget workshop and, perhaps, the town and village could each give $75,000 in occupancy tax funds to the organization.
