Lake George Festival of Lights schedule announced

LAKE GEORGE — The Holiday Festival of Lights will be back in Lake George this season.

The festival, which is organized by Events to a T, will take place along Canada Street from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31. Visitors and local residents alike can get in the holiday spirit by enjoying decorated storefronts on Canada Street and a huge light display in Shepard Park, all for free.

The festival also features several events, which require tickets: Royal Snow Sisters Holiday Princess Show, Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show, a Holiday Artisan Market and live family-friendly music, according to a news release. Advance tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased and information can be found at www.eventstoat.net.

There will be free family-friendly live music, dance performances and entertainment on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 in Shepard Park from noon to 4 p.m.

The Royal Snow Sisters Holiday Princess Show will take place on Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. They will perform familiar songs and holiday tunes. There will also be time for photos and autographs, crafts, singing and dancing. Tickets are $15.

The Royal Snow Sisters Holiday Princess Dinner Theater and Meet and Greet will take place on Dec. 5. This includes a performance, sing-along and table-to-table exclusive meet-and-greet. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs and even a dance party, organizers said. The ticket price includes an entree, dessert and non-alcoholic beverage. The show starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

The Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show will take place on Dec. 10. This event features a line-up of comedians. The comedy show takes place at the Marriott hotel. Showtimes are at 7:30 and 9 p.m. The cost is $20.

The Holiday Artisan Market is scheduled for Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Fort William Henry Resort Carriage House. The market will feature more than 50 artisan vendors offering handmade items and gifts. Those attending can sample food, take a free picture with Santa and enjoy free arts and craft activities for kids provided by local nonprofits, as well as live entertainment. There is a fee to attend with proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations.

“The lights are best enjoyed when it’s dark out, after 5 p.m.,” says organizer Letizia Mastrantoni, owner of Events to a T, in a news release. “Many businesses have pledged to remain open for extended hours this December and especially on weekends. Several area hotels are offering packages for overnight stays at family-friendly pricing. You can enjoy the lights by walking or driving by.”

Lake George’s Light up the Village Celebration is on Nov. 27, in Shepard Park, starting at 3 p.m. with a live sing-along at 5 p.m. by Bobby Dick and Susie Q and lighting the village up at 6 p.m. This event serves as the kick-off for the Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

