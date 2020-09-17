Lake George Escape unveils million dollar wetland restoration project

Portions of the Schroon River's banks were severely eroded from years of campers walking down to the river from the campground, and a series of bridges that connected various campsites allowed for only small culverts, making it difficult for aquatic species to pass through.

The wetlands are a spawning area for trout and other fish, Martin said.

“Before they just had little culverts that didn’t allow for aquatic organism passage,” he said.

Martin said plans to restore the wetlands were developed alongside the Army Corps of Engineers and approved by the Adirondack Park Agency in 2019. Work on the project began in March, but was paused for just over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team had to complete the project by Oct. 1, when the various species of trout that inhabit the Schroon River begin their spawning season.

To allow greater passage for aquatic species, a foot bridge was removed entirely and two more bridges where elevated to allow for three wider culverts to be installed. Aquatic plants were also planted throughout the wetlands and are expected to fully take root by next year.