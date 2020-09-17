Lake George Escape unveils million dollar wetland restoration project

WARRENSBURG — A million-dollar wetlands restoration project along the Schroon River nearly a decade in the making was unveiled on Thursday at the Lake George Escape campground.
The project dates back to 2012, when the campground’s owners, Equity Lifestyle Properties of Chicago, began looking into restoring the neglected wetlands that line the 175-acre property and feed into the Schroon River, said Patrick Welton, the campground’s general manager.
“When Equity Lifestyle acquired the park, apparently the previous owner did not do proper code enforcement regulations with the DEC, so we knew it was the right thing to do,” Welton said.
Equity Lifestyle, which owns more than 400 campgrounds and RV parks throughout North America, funded the $1 million project. The company has owned the property, which accommodates more than 25,000 guests annually, since 2005, but the campground dates back to 1968.
As part of the project, 14 acres of land will be turned over to the state, Welton said.
The property’s original owner developed portions of the property that were not zoned for development, he said.
Elsewhere, years of neglect left the property’s wetlands in bad shape, said Michael Martin, an environmental scientist with Ceaderwood Engineering Services, who oversaw the project’s completion.
Portions of the Schroon River's banks were severely eroded from years of campers walking down to the river from the campground, and a series of bridges that connected various campsites allowed for only small culverts, making it difficult for aquatic species to pass through.
The wetlands are a spawning area for trout and other fish, Martin said.
“Before they just had little culverts that didn’t allow for aquatic organism passage,” he said.
Martin said plans to restore the wetlands were developed alongside the Army Corps of Engineers and approved by the Adirondack Park Agency in 2019. Work on the project began in March, but was paused for just over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The team had to complete the project by Oct. 1, when the various species of trout that inhabit the Schroon River begin their spawning season.
To allow greater passage for aquatic species, a foot bridge was removed entirely and two more bridges where elevated to allow for three wider culverts to be installed. Aquatic plants were also planted throughout the wetlands and are expected to fully take root by next year.
Yards of fill were removed in order to restore 5 acres of wetlands and several campsites were demolished to create new habitats, Martin said.
Martin said the fill likely dates back decades when there was less concern about preserving wetlands.
“Back then, people just did what they wanted and wetlands weren’t even considered an environmental habitat,” he said. “There were a lot of areas where the wetlands were just filled in to make roads.”
Around 350 feet of shoreline across 20 sites along the Schroon River were also restored. New access points were installed at various parts of the river so campers can still access the river without damaging the shores.
“We created access sites so people can still get down to the river without causing more erosion in the future,” Martin said.
For Jonathon Goldberg, a regional manager for Equity Lifestyle Properties, the restoration was not only the right thing to do, but was a great way to give back to the community.
“This is our property,” he said. “We’re not here for the short-term, we’re here for a long time and we want to give back as we need to.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.