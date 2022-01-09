Lake George EMS department up and running

LAKE GEORGE — The town of Lake George kicked off the new year with the opening of the newly formed Emergency Medical Services department.

Dan Barusch, director of zoning and planning for the town, said the department has been up and running since the first of the year.

Last year, taxpayers voted in favor of the formation of the town's own department over contracting an existing department to assist the town in the case of medical emergencies.

Prior to the implementation of the EMS department, the town of Lake George relied on a nonprofit squad with their own busy schedules to respond to emergencies.

"The squad used to be run by volunteers years ago, until that was phased out for a couple paid part-time employees. That setup didn't work as well because a lot of those people had jobs in addition to having a personal life," Barusch said.

He said this led to a lot of holes in the schedule, which in turn meant the squad often missed calls and the town was left to rely on mutual aid from nearby EMS.

At the end of December, Barusch said the town made "a slew of hires," both part time and full time.

"The part-time employees that were able to start right away have been working to cover the shifts, but the full-timers had to put in two weeks somewhere else will be starting in the next week or so," he said.

Currently, the squad is being run by the interim director, Chris Hall, former EMS squad president, until the town is able to bring on a suitable candidate.

Barusch noted one of the main differences with the new emergency services district is the transparency with taxpayers.

"Prior to this year, we would just have a lump sum in the budget that we would use to cut a check to the squad," he said. "Now when residents receive their tax bill, it will say right on it EMS District. It is now a special section in our budget that explains exactly where the money is being spent."

