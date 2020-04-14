Lake George Elvis Festival canceled
0 comments

Lake George Elvis Festival canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elvis Festival 2019

Joe Bullock, of Summerville, South Carolina, performs May 31, 2019, during the 'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest' at the Lake George Forum. 

 Gwendolyn Craig

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Elvis Festival will not take place this year.

The festival, originally scheduled to take place May 29-31, has been rescheduled for next summer, June 2-6, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 16th annual event will celebrate the life, legacy and music of Elvis Presley and other legends.

The weekend was to include three Las Vegas-style headline shows and the world’s largest tribute artist contest.

Also, the inaugural Fins Up LG music event scheduled for June 19-21 at the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park has been postponed until Aug. 28-30. If large gatherings are still not permitted in August, the program will be rescheduled for June 18-20, 2021.

The Adirondack Independence Music Festival is still set to take the stage Sept. 5-6 at Charles R. Wood Park.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News