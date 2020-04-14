Lake George Elvis Festival canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Elvis Festival will not take place this year.
The festival, originally scheduled to take place May 29-31, has been rescheduled for next summer, June 2-6, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 16th annual event will celebrate the life, legacy and music of Elvis Presley and other legends.
The weekend was to include three Las Vegas-style headline shows and the world’s largest tribute artist contest.
Also, the inaugural Fins Up LG music event scheduled for June 19-21 at the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park has been postponed until Aug. 28-30. If large gatherings are still not permitted in August, the program will be rescheduled for June 18-20, 2021.
The Adirondack Independence Music Festival is still set to take the stage Sept. 5-6 at Charles R. Wood Park.
