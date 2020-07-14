Lake George drowning ruled accidental

LAKE GEORGE — An investigation into the July 4 drowning of a New Jersey man near Shepard Park Beach has been ruled accidental, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

An initial autopsy of 19-year-old Sebastian Grau of Vernon, New Jersey, determined there was no foul play or trauma, Investigative Sgt. Russell Lail said Tuesday.

"It's nothing criminal or anything like that," Lail said. "It's strictly going to be an accidental drowning."

A series of toxicology and tissue studies are still pending, but results could take up to a year, Lail said.

Grau's body was found near a series of docks owned by the town and village just north of Shepard Park Beach on July 4.

Early reports from a town official indicated that Grau was diving off the the docks, but Lail said there's no evidence of that.

Grau was last seen within the buoys of Shepard Park Beach, he said.

"There's nobody that saw him go outside of the buoys," Lail said.

Meanwhile, the Town Board on Monday took a few minutes out of its monthly meeting to acknowledge its lifeguards.