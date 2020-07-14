Lake George drowning ruled accidental

LAKE GEORGE — An investigation into the July 4 drowning of a New Jersey man near Shepard Park Beach has been ruled accidental, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
An initial autopsy of 19-year-old Sebastian Grau of Vernon, New Jersey, determined there was no foul play or trauma, Investigative Sgt. Russell Lail said Tuesday.
"It's nothing criminal or anything like that," Lail said. "It's strictly going to be an accidental drowning."
A series of toxicology and tissue studies are still pending, but results could take up to a year, Lail said.
Grau's body was found near a series of docks owned by the town and village just north of Shepard Park Beach on July 4.
Early reports from a town official indicated that Grau was diving off the the docks, but Lail said there's no evidence of that.
Grau was last seen within the buoys of Shepard Park Beach, he said.
"There's nobody that saw him go outside of the buoys," Lail said.
Meanwhile, the Town Board on Monday took a few minutes out of its monthly meeting to acknowledge its lifeguards.
Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson called the drowning an "unfortunate incident," but said the lifeguards on duty were unaware anyone was missing.
"I can't imagine going through something like that," he said.
Dickinson said lifeguards joined in the search as soon as they were tipped off. They discovered Grau's body beneath one of the town docks.
"Once the lifeguards knew, they joined in the search and found him under the water near the town dock," Dickinson said.
Dickinson said a second drowning nearly occurred at Shepard Park Beach that same weekend, but was prevented thanks to the quick actions of a lifeguard on duty.
An 11-year-old girl was spotted struggling in the water and went under, but a lifeguard was able to rescue and revive her, Dickinson said.
"The lifeguard immediately entered the water and pulled her out, and performed CPR," he said.
The town plans to pass a proclamation for the lifeguard sometime in the future.
Shepard Park Beach is owned by the village, but the town pays for the 10 lifeguards that patrol the beach as part of a shared expenses agreement between the two municipalities.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.