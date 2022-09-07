Lake George dissolution: Officials urge residents to consider another option

LAKE GEORGE — On Wednesday, town and village officials spoke in favor of consolidation over dissolution ahead of Tuesday’s vote deciding the fate of the 212-year-old village.

At 2 p.m., both town and village boards met in front of a crowd of residents and representatives from the LaBerge Group, but instead of simply sharing information, this time board members aimed to sway the crowd away from voting in favor of dissolving the village into the town.

Once again, the LaBerge group, the consultants tasked with completing the Lake George Village interim dissolution study, presented a breakdown of their findings to a room of town and village residents — about 50 — before opening the floor for public comments and questions.

The Village Board and Town Board joined each other at a long table next to the representative from LaBerge and listened as the group presented a further breakdown of the impacts of the Sept. 13 dissolution on residents.

Village Mayor Robert Blais was joined by town and village officials in agreement that dissolving the village may not be what it seems. The mayor and the village trustees recently passed a resolution to immediately conduct a consolidation study following the vote, should the dissolution not pass. The Town Board members are slated to vote on an identical resolution on Monday at their monthly meeting.

Consolidation of the two entities would be a collaborative effort between both the village and town governments to draft a plan for a system of entirely shared services for all residents. Consolidation differs from dissolution in terms of the fiscal fate of current village residents and employment for current village employees.

“Nothing is guaranteed for village taxpayers after dissolution, I keep reminding residents of that,” Blais said at the meeting Wednesday.

Village Board member Raymond Perry echoed Blais’ sentiments, stating that words like “assuming, estimated and approximately” were used 163 times in the 99-page document. Government officials from both boards agreed the exclusion of town residents from the vote was unfair to those outside of the village, who would also see changes if the village dissolved.

The LaBerge representatives reminded the crowd they did not have an opinion on whether or not to dissolve, they were simply aiming to present their findings to residents after conducting interviews with officials and employees, viewing data and records and reviewing current operations and procedures as they stand.

A continuous theme throughout the meeting was the existing relationship between the governments resulting in many shared services and costs.

Lowering tax rates for all residents has been a recurring topic throughout the process, as the interim study suggests taxes would be lowered due to a state tax credit the town would become eligible for after dissolution. Blais recently introduced an alternate option to lower tax rates, using the $3 million in leftover parking meter revenue originally set aside to cover any additional costs from the village’s new sewer treatment plant. The plant did not come in over budget, leaving the funds to be allocated for other uses.

If the vote on Tuesday passes, the village government would have 180 days to draft a plan for dissolution including the sale of assets and property, transferring of employees to the town, creating a position for special events and tourism, among other tasks. The proposed date for the official dissolution of Lake George Village would be Dec. 31, 2024.

After the vote, the Village Board will have 45 days to petition for a revote, but it is not guaranteed.

The LaBerge Group highlighted the assets unique to the village, including the over 100 yearly special events, all recruited and organized by Blais. It has been repeatedly mentioned during the study that a position would need to be created to take on the role the mayor has played with tourism over the last 52 years of his time in office.

The village’s Department of Public Works was also addressed in terms of special events setup, takedown, cleanup, parking arrangements, and more, while the town’s Highway Department is more traditional in the sense that its workers focus on roads, bridges and larger municipal projects.

“This village is unique and unlike almost any other in the state. Residents need to decide if it ‘makes sense or cents’ to dissolve,” a LaBerge representative said.

A public hearing was held in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Lake George High School auditorium. A final meeting will be held again at 6 p.m. Monday inside the Lake George High School auditorium, the day before the public vote inside the Town Administration Building from noon to 9 p.m.