Lake George dissolution: Mayor disappointed with meeting attendance

LAKE GEORGE — Village Mayor Robert Blais said he was disappointed with the “very lightly attended” Wednesday night public hearing on dissolution inside the Lake George High School auditorium.

“There were maybe 35 people there at most, which was really disappointing because our reason for having it at the high school was we expected a larger crowd in the evening, but we did have six speakers,” Blais said on Friday. “I was just disappointed, I expected to have the biggest turnout in the evening, but instead it was in the afternoon.”

The earlier Wednesday meeting at 2 p.m. at the Town Administration Building drew in a crowd of about 50.

Blais said among the speakers, for the first time publicly, was Doug Frost, a former member of the Lake George Village Board and the initiator of the dissolution petition.

“He said he submitted the petition because he said the Village Board refused to hire a firm to do the study and he felt we were backing away from it. So, he felt he wanted to force it. I will answer that Monday night,” Blais told The Post-Star.

Blais said there were some extenuating circumstances the last time the study was proposed, but he said Frost expressed he would be happy with either way the vote goes.

The study produced a possible outcome for residents if dissolution passed, which outlined a decrease in town tax rates due to a state tax credit the town government would become eligible for if the village dissolves.

Blais and the board passed a resolution in August to use $3 million in leftover parking meter revenue to offset costs to village taxpayers and lower rates without dissolving.

Since the release of the study, both village and town officials have proposed a consolidation study instead, which if passed would allow both entities to formulate a set plan for funds, assets, property, services and employees. If the dissolution passed, the Village Board would have 180 days to draft a plan, but the town would not be required to follow it after the official dissolution date of Dec. 31, 2024.

A final public hearing will be held at the Lake George Junior-Senior High School on Monday at 6 p.m. The vote will be open to all village residents on Tuesday, noon to 9 p.m. at the Town Administration Building.