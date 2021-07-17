Lake George Dinner Theatre coming to Glens Falls

When purchasing a ticket, attendees will have the option to make a reservation at one of four participating downtown restaurants or buy a ticket for the show only.

Farmacy Restobar will be offering a three course pre-fixe menu based on availability of fresh and local ingredients. Morgan & Co. will also be offering a three course pre-fixe menu featuring four entrée choices.

Also participating are Downtown Social and Gourmet Café. Both restaurants will be offering a 10% discount to anyone attending the shows.

Gourmet Café does not require reservations. The three other restaurants will be accepting reservations for theater patrons at the point of ticket sale to ensure everyone gets seated.

Emily Murphy, executive director of the Charles R. Wood Theater, called the event a “wonderful opportunity” to partner with downtown restaurants.

“We are just so thrilled to work with the Lake George Dinner Theatre and to help them forge on with a season under the circumstances,” she said.

“Buyer & Cellar” will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Aug. 26 through Sept. 19.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Wood Theater box office at: 518-480-4878. To purchase tickets online and review menu options, visit: www.woodtheater.org/lgdt.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

