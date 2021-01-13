Lake George delays vote on EMS district to address concerns

But residents would save around 20 cents per $1,000 on their town property tax bill because the town would no longer need to pay for its current ambulance service. Residents would only see a net increase of about 30 cents per $1,000 under an EMS tax line.

Dan Barusch, the town’s planning and zoning director, said it’s possible the tax could even be less if additional savings are found as the planning process continues throughout the year.

“That would be the maximum. We could move forward and get through more planning on the department itself and come to a figure that’s less than that,” he said.

Still, some residents said the town’s plan is unfair because property values in Lake George vary depending on location. A lakefront property, for example, has a higher property value than a home located on a side street and the plan would require the two owners to pay different amounts for the same service.

Others expressed concerns about paying additional taxes at a time when COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc and uncertainty remains. They pointed to a yet-to-be-determined rate increase associated with the village’s new wastewater treatment plant, which is expected to come on line in the coming months.