A contractor from Lake George was arrested Thursday for allegedly defrauding two customers of nearly $14,000, according to State Police.

Kevin P. Rafferty, 32, of Diamond Point, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree grand larceny for taking money from customers but not doing the work as contracted, officials said. He operates K & J Comfort Inc. of Diamond Point, police said.

He is acused of taking $9,990 from one customer in December 2017 but not doing the job, as well as more than $4,000 from another customer. The victims were in Queensbury and Bolton, according to State Police.

State Police said a similar complaint from a possible victim in Ticonderoga was under investigation as well.

Rafferty was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call Investigator James West at the State Police station in Queensbury, 518-745-1035.

