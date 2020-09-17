Lake George considers local law to allow towing of vehicles doing burnouts

“We think that between the sheriff and the town of Lake George and the village, we can come up with a plan next year to eliminate what occurred on the streets,” he said.

Once he gets the plan on paper, he and the sheriff would meet with Albany Rods & Customs, which organizes the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

“They feel the same way that we do. They’re disappointed in what had happened. They don’t want it to be a bad reflection on them,” he said.

Blais said he is not trying to drive the event out of town.

In response to a suggestion that there should be a designated area where people can do burnouts, Blais said Albany Rods & Kustoms wants nothing to do with that. Blais assumed that there may be some insurance liability.

As to why the Sheriff’s Office did not take action sooner, Blais said he believes they took appropriate action.

“They’re outnumbered tremendously on a weekend like that and they closed the street down (at) 7:30 on Saturday evening, which I agreed with wholeheartedly,” he said.

Blais said LaFarr has deferred to him to report about what they discussed.