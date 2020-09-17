Lake George considers local law to allow towing of vehicles doing burnouts

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George officials are considering adopting a new law to stop people from burning rubber on village streets in response to an unsanctioned car cruise that took place last week.
Village Mayor Robert Blais said he met with the Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr to discuss what to do in light of the incidents last week, when people were doing burnouts and wheelies with their vehicles, speeding and driving recklessly.
The Sheriff’s Office closed down Canada Street in the village on Saturday evening to get the situation under control.
The annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show was supposed to be held last week, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People came to the area anyway and performed for spectators, many of who were not wearing masks and not socially distancing.
For example, Blais said he was in front of DJ’s Nite Club and saw a crowd of about 400 people with hardly anyone wearing masks.
Blais said he is still in the process of formulating the plan. One aspect is for the village to adopt one or more laws to give the Warren County Sheriff’s Office the authority to tow vehicles that were doing burnouts, violating vehicle and traffic laws and damaging the streets in any way.
Blais said everyone is in agreement that they want the car show to return, but in an organized fashion.
“We think that between the sheriff and the town of Lake George and the village, we can come up with a plan next year to eliminate what occurred on the streets,” he said.
Once he gets the plan on paper, he and the sheriff would meet with Albany Rods & Customs, which organizes the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
“They feel the same way that we do. They’re disappointed in what had happened. They don’t want it to be a bad reflection on them,” he said.
Blais said he is not trying to drive the event out of town.
In response to a suggestion that there should be a designated area where people can do burnouts, Blais said Albany Rods & Kustoms wants nothing to do with that. Blais assumed that there may be some insurance liability.
As to why the Sheriff’s Office did not take action sooner, Blais said he believes they took appropriate action.
“They’re outnumbered tremendously on a weekend like that and they closed the street down (at) 7:30 on Saturday evening, which I agreed with wholeheartedly,” he said.
Blais said LaFarr has deferred to him to report about what they discussed.
It is a difficult balancing act to put on events in Lake George, according to Blais.
“Every special event that we do in the village creates some inconvenience for us, but we always work with (organizers) because we know they have tremendous value to our area and the economy,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
