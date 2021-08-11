 Skip to main content
Lake George concert series continues Friday
Lake George concert series continues Friday

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series continues this Friday at Shepard Park.

The show is free to the public and food and beverage vendors are on site.

Headlining the show and performing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. are Ten Most Wanted.

Formed by veteran Saratoga musician Tony Gambaro, Ten Most Wanted plays new and classic R&B, funk, soul and rock favorites. The heart of the 10-piece band is a soulful rhythm section complemented by horns, laying the foundation for vocalists. 

Opening the show at 6 p.m. is Better off Led, Johnathan Newell’s Led Zeppelin tribute band.

