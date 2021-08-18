 Skip to main content
Lake George concert canceled Thursday due to weather
LAKE GEORGE — A special Thursday concert in Shepard Park has been canceled due to expected wet weather.  

The concert was originally scheduled as part of the Friday at the Lake concert series, but was rescheduled with new performers after the original act had to cancel.

Thursday’s show was expected to feature the Jonathan Newell Band as the opening act and The Accents in the headline slot.

But with the remnants of Tropical Strom Fred expected to dump between 1 and 3 inches of rain throughout the day Thursday, the event has been canceled, according to a village news release.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the region until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A new date for the show has yet to be scheduled.

The Thursday night fireworks display is also tentative as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

