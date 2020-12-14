 Skip to main content
Lake George Community Christmas Dinner offered as takeout
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Community Christmas Dinner, sponsored by the Inn at Erlowest, the Courtyard by Marriott and the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, will be takeout-only this year because of the pandemic. 

A Christmas dinner with all the fixings will be provided on Christmas Day, but with no inside community dining.

There will be some deliveries, but only for shut-ins in the Lake George area.

To reserve a dinner, call the church at 518-668-2613 by Dec. 22. The church secretary will then assign a pickup time.

Office hours at the church are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or leave a message.

Donations are gratefully accepted, with proceeds going to the local Ecumenical Food Bank.

Pickup will be at the Marriott hotel on Canada Street. 

