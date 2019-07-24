LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel’s carriage house and the Lake George Forum are two sites that a newly formed committee is eyeing to build a performing arts center.
Village Mayor Robert Blais has formed a committee to explore the idea of creating the center, which he believes would help boost businesses by drawing more visitors to the area all year round.
“The number one goal here is to bring events to Lake George in the winter months,” Blais said on Wednesday.
Blais said the impetus for the idea stemmed from a recent fundraising dinner he attended for Opera Saratoga, formerly the Lake George Opera Company.
“They were having their gala in Lake George and they raised a considerable amount of money, to their credit. A lot of the folks who were there were Lake George people that still appreciated and supported the opera,” he said. “And a few of them came up to me and said, ‘Mayor, it’s a shame that they moved to Saratoga, and we should have a performing arts center in Lake George.'”
The opera company performed at Queensbury High School for many years before leaving for the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Springs in 1998. At that time, Blais had unsuccessfully led an effort to purchase the former Charlie's Saloon building on West Brook Road. However, there was not sufficient interest.
Blais, who is in the middle of what he says will be his final term, said he was willing to take on the project as a “last hurrah.”
The effort is in the very preliminary stages. The first step was creating the committee. The members are John Strong of the Lake George Arts Project; Alex Lombard, creator of a two-week classical music festival in Lake George; Margy Mannix; Lake George Town Board member Marisa Muratori; Patricia Dow; Ken Mark from Adirondack Scenic; Kathy Muncil and Stu Kirby. Also on the committee is Jonathan Newell, who spearheaded the opening of the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.
“They all seem very enthusiastic,” Blais said.
The first step would be to select the location by the end of the year. Blais said each site has pluses and minuses.
The carriage house would not need as much work as the Lake George Forum to turn it into a performance venue. However, he said the downside is the hotel would want to maintain ownership of the carriage house and hold other events there, so the performance stages would have to be set up and taken down. Also, it only seats about 250 people.
By contrast, the Lake George Forum seats a couple thousand people and has plenty of parking, according to Blais. However, it is not set up as a performance space. It does have the various accouterments of a performing arts space, including a lobby, concessions area, dressing rooms and event rooms.
The Lake George Forum is underutilized. The 50,000-square-foot facility hosts about two to three shows a year, including the Elvis Festival and Adirondack Life Show, according to Blais. It also has been used by the Adirondack Film Commission for filming movies.
Ralph Macchio purchased the facility for $1.81 million at a bank auction in 2009. Blais said he has talked to Macchio, who is amenable to a sale.
“He hasn’t set any price and we haven’t gotten that far,” Blais said.
Macchio also owns two adjacent parcels that can be used for parking.
After selecting the site, Blais said the next step would be to put together a conceptual budget and seek grants and donations for the project.
He said this would be a multi-year effort similar to the six years it took to build the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons and eight years for the lakeside walkway.
Blais said he does not see any public taxpayer money going into this project.
“I think this is a project that the community has got to support,” he said.
Blais said anyone interested in participating in the effort should contact Village Hall at 518-668-5771, ext. 8.
