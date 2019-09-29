LAKE GEORGE — The new Lake George Collaborative group hopes to recruit more businesses to help create new events and continue existing ones in an effort to draw more people in the village year round.
The group will hold a Cocktails with the Collaborative event on Oct. 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Surfside on the Lake Inn and Suites. There will be a presentation of what the group is trying to accomplish and a timeline for the future.
Mayor Robert Blais started the group partly to turn over some of his workload as he is in his final term. Blais organizes events such as the King George Fishing Derby and recruits acts to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.
About 20 people attended a forum the collaborative held last Tuesday at the Surfside. The turnout disappointed organizers. Blais said one of the reasons he started the committee is to attract new merchants into the fold.
“I see the same faces all the time, wherever I go. And most of you are here. The people that should be here today are not and that's sad,” he said.
Blais said he would like the Lake George Collaborative to follow the lead of the Glens Falls Collaborative, which has developed a number of downtown events with businesses working together.
Blais said the fishing derby has doubled in size in the last two years. It awards $15,000 for first prize. With a large sponsor, it could give bigger prizes like tournaments around the country.
However, Blais said ethics laws prevent him from going to, for example, a beer company, and seeking a sponsorship.
“I don’t want to get in trouble in the twilight of my career,” he said.
Blais said the next mayor may not want to take as much of an active role in planning these events. Blais has indicated that the group would receive occupancy tax dollars and be in charge of distributing them to the events.
Adirondack Winery owner Sasha Pardy said it is important that the events be picked up. The Glens Falls Collaborative had some resistance at first and did some mixers to get people involved.
Pardy said one difference is Glens Falls is a more year round community and more hungry for business. Lake George had an intensive tourist season and the business owners need time to regroup.
Among the items on the collaborative's to do list is to draft a formal business plan, elect a board of directors and adopt a mission statement and bylaws.
The draft mission statement is: “The Lake George Collaborative works to launch awareness campaigns and events that promote Lake George as a premier destination for recreation, lodging, shopping, dining, living, working and visiting. It is dedicated to creating open lines of communication with tourism stakeholders to ensure transparency and allow for all ideas to be heard and vetted.”
Other tasks are to become a nonprofit, develop an action plan, and produce a budget, according to the presentation at the meeting. The goal is to complete this process by the spring of 2020.
People who cannot make the event but are interested in joining the effort are invited to contact Erin L. Coon at 518-879-6233 or Erin@FunWorldArcade.com and follow the organization on Facebook.
