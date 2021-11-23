Lake George closing village buildings to walk-in visitors

LAKE GEORGE — All Lake George village buildings including Village Hall and the Lake George Visitor Center will be closed to walk-in visitors effective on Monday until further notice.

Only those with appointments in advance who have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to enter. A drop box by the front door can be used for correspondence or payments.

Calls can be made to Village Hall at 518-668-5771, ext. 121 if entrance is needed. Village departments will be fully staffed and business hours remain the same except for holidays, according to a news release.

Everyone, including employees, must wear a mask inside all village-owned buildings at all times.

All village meetings will be accessible to the public by Zoom with prior notice in the media. This will include all planning and zoning boards and special committees.

Lake George Fire Department meetings may be attended only by those vaccinated. Masks must be worn at all meetings and drills while inside.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.