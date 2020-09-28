 Skip to main content
Lake George church raising money for renovations
Lake George church raising money for renovations

Lake George United Methodist Church renovations

Seen here are renovations that are under way to the Lake George United Methodist Church. The church is raising money to pay for various renovations to its facility. 

 Courtesy photo

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George United Church is raising money for upgrades to its building.

The work includes new electrical wiring, siding, a furnace and air conditioning system, hot water heater and front and rear doors, according to a news release. Other work includes purchasing new tables and chairs, putting in a new sign, removing a dead tree, pouring a basement, paving the parking lot and purchasing cushions for pews.

The repairs are estimated to cost over $50,000. The church already has raised $30,000.

The goal is to raise the funds over the next few months to complete the work by spring.

People are asked to donate goods or volunteer their time. For more information, contact Tom Albrecht at 518-798-0338.

If people have leftover clothes or items from garage sales, they are asked to call Lynne Herriman at 518-480-1663. The church takes all clothing, shoes, bedding, towels, drapes, stuffed animals, belts and purses. The church is also accepting Christmas items and baskets for its Christmas Bazaar.

The church, which holds services at 9 a.m. on Sunday, participates in various charitable endeavors. It provides clothing to the needy through its Hidden Treasures by the Lake and also gives 10% to the Krantz Cottage, which is run by the Ronald McDonald House and designed to be a vacation home for families with children undergoing treatment at Albany Medical Center.

