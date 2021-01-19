Lake George church honors 400,000 dead

Churches around the country joined in Tuesday night, part of a memorial service proposed by the Biden Inauguration Committee.

At some churches, it’s as simple as programming a recording to play bells at a certain time.

But at Caldwell, there’s a real bell, installed when the church was built in 1810. The church later burned down and was rebuilt, but the bell survived.

“This is the original bell,” King said. “It’s a regular old rope you pull.”

And it’s not easy. First of all, it’s not a one-person job.

“You need someone to help you count. You get caught up in the motion and it’s easy to lose count,” he said. “Once you get the momentum going on the bell, it kind of rings itself, to a degree. You have to give it a little bit of encouragement each time.”

That’s the other trick: controlling the tempo with only a rope.

“This is a mourning event. It’s not a wedding,” he said. “It’s kind of tricky. You want to do it as slowly as you can.”

The number of rings needed has also had an impact on him. When he started planning the event, a couple weeks ago, 340,000 Americans had died. As of Tuesday, the death toll had grown to nearly 400,000.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.