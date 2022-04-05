Lake George Central School District chooses new superintendent

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Central School District Board of Education announced on Tuesday that it has chosen a new superintendent.

The school board will announce its intent to appoint John Luthringer at a special meeting this Friday, according to a news release from the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES on Tuesday.

Luthringer is expected to begin on July 1 and has been offered a salary of $167,000.

"Lake George has such a rich history of excellence and I am excited to dedicate myself to living the mission and vision of the Lake George Central School District," Luthringer said in the news release.

The Post-Star asked Luthringer why he thinks he was chosen for the position.

"I have a student-centered and collaborative approach," he replied.

He said what he looks most forward to is the small-school feel. He said he is excited to be part of the Lake George community, which he loves.

"We are confident that John Luthringer will guide and advance Lake George CSD with steady strength and a mission-focused approach," Tricia Connor Biles, president of the school board, said in the news release.

Luthringer was chosen over Christopher Clancy, who was the other finalist in the search, which was led by BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter.

Luthringer's administrative career began in 2014, as the assistant principal in the William H. Barton Intermediate School in the Queensbury district. After two years, he became the principal until 2019, when he was promoted to director of instructional technology.

Prior to entering the administrative side of school, he was an elementary teacher.

In a previous conversation with Luthringer, he said that, "as superintendent, I will make sure students are getting the support they need in regards to mental health.”

He mentioned that one of his priorities as an administrator is paving a way back to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. While COVID numbers are on the decline, schools across the state are still dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic, he said.

Luthringer will replace Doug Huntley, who has served as the interim superintendent for Lake George since 2021.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

