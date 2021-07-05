Lake George businesses report busy July Fourth weekend

LAKE GEORGE — A few rainstorms didn’t deter visitors from enjoying everything the village had to offer this July Fourth weekend, as businesses throughout the village reported sidewalks lined with people eager to spend money.
A similar scene played out Monday morning, as visitors trickled out of their nearby hotel rooms and flooded various cafes along Canada Street and Beach Road. The numerous retails shops that make up the village were equally packed.
“We were definitely very busy,” said Sidney Capolino, who owns and operates Lake George Mermaids alongside her two brothers.
The business, which sits directly across from the Lake George Visitors Center, opened last year amid the pandemic and exceeded all expectations given the COVID-related restrictions in place and uncertainty that surrounded last summer's tourism season, Capolino said.
She said many who visited the shop last year were visiting Lake George for the fist time from places like New York City or neighboring states, which she attributed to travel restrictions.
But even as restrictions ease, Capolino has noticed an uptick in business this year.
Last year’s first-time visitors have returned and longtime visitors who skipped out on a visit last year over concerns about the pandemic have reemerged, she said.
“Last year was really busy; we didn’t expect it,” Capolino said. “But this year we’re still crazy. There’s a ton of people.”
Outdoor recreation and fireworks were the big draws this past weekend, according to Cindy Grasso, an employee working at the Lake George Visitors Center.
She said 380 people visited the Visitors Center on Saturday and another 245 stopped by on Sunday.
“That’s the most I’ve seen since working here,” Grasso said.
With most of the state’s pandemic-related restrictions lifted, people are looking to get out and enjoy themselves, Grasso said.
Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask, and face coverings are required on public transportation and in certain settings, including hospitals and nursing homes, according to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But visitors didn't seem concerned about the pandemic as they posed for photographs and weaved in and out of shops.
Grasso said additional fireworks cruises were added over the weekend to meet the demand, and the boat launch at Million Dollar Beach ran out of parking by 10 a.m.
Beaches were also packed throughout the July Fourth holiday, according to Grace Denious, an employee at The Candy Apple, a dessert shop located along Beach Road.
Denious said customers didn’t appear to be bothered by Saturday’s passing rainstorms, noting a line of customers seeking ice cream and other treats snaked down the block.
Sunday was even busier, she said.
“The lines were down like two blocks away. Everyone stayed. They just wanted ice cream,” Denious said.
Along the lake, dozens on Monday lined up to inquire about renting a boat or booking a parasail trip.
It was a similar scene throughout the weekend, said Brendan Willigan, manager of Parasail Joe’s, one of the two parasail operators on the lake.
Willigan said operations were grounded on Saturday because of the weather, but noted tours for Sunday and Monday were booked in advance. The company operates three tours an hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I hope it stays like this all week,” he said.
Meanwhile, over in the Lake George Village Mall, Michael Hans, an employee at the Lake George-themed shop Local, said he wasn’t surprised it was a busy weekend, noting that July Fourth is typically one of the most hectic times in the village.
Still, he believes it was busier than ever this past weekend, and attributes the uptick in visitors to the state’s recent easing of pandemic restrictions.
“It’s definitely a lot busier than it was last year,” he said. “Everyone wants to go out and enjoy vacations and it seems like everyone wants to spend more money, too.”
