Lake George businesses report busy July Fourth weekend

Denious said customers didn’t appear to be bothered by Saturday’s passing rainstorms, noting a line of customers seeking ice cream and other treats snaked down the block.

Sunday was even busier, she said.

“The lines were down like two blocks away. Everyone stayed. They just wanted ice cream,” Denious said.

Along the lake, dozens on Monday lined up to inquire about renting a boat or booking a parasail trip.

It was a similar scene throughout the weekend, said Brendan Willigan, manager of Parasail Joe’s, one of the two parasail operators on the lake.

Willigan said operations were grounded on Saturday because of the weather, but noted tours for Sunday and Monday were booked in advance. The company operates three tours an hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I hope it stays like this all week,” he said.

Meanwhile, over in the Lake George Village Mall, Michael Hans, an employee at the Lake George-themed shop Local, said he wasn’t surprised it was a busy weekend, noting that July Fourth is typically one of the most hectic times in the village.