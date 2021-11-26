Lake George businesses hope for return of Canadian visitors

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George businesses hope that the opening of the Canadian border will provide a boost to a slower time of the year.

“I think definitely with it reopening, we’re going to see a little bit more of a spike — hopefully some more people coming down seeing the beautiful foliage, the lake and everything this time of year,” said Miles Merton, manager of the Adirondack Winery tasting room on Canada Street on a recent morning.

The announcement that the U.S.-Canada border — closed to nonessential traffic since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 — would reopen on Nov. 7 was welcome for local merchants.

Merton said business has been slower than usual during this time of year. He said normally the business would see maybe 45 people a day in this off-peak season. The tasting room had five people on a recent day.

Jarod Fields, a barista at Caffe Vero, said he has already seen a few more Canadian visitors since the border reopened.

He said a lot of Canadian visitors pass through the area on their way to the outlet stores in Queensbury.

Fields said he is looking forward to the opening of the Ice Castles attraction this winter in Lake George. That event, he said, will draw visitors from all over.

Lauren Chatnik, manager of the A Christmas to Remember shop, said the business definitely missed the Canadians who did not come south over the last two summers.

She believes Canadians will come and support local businesses.

“I think people want to do a getaway for the weekend. There’s a lot to do in the fall and winter,” she said.

Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said she has already started to see some Canadian license plates, but she said it is hard to tell the impact.

Pre-COVID, Canadian visitors represented as much as 30% of the clientele for local businesses, depending on the type, according to Mintzer.

She said the chamber’s website has seen an uptick in traffic from Canada.

“We do anticipate Canadian visitors — pent-up demand. (We’re) already preparing to welcome them,” she said.

Initially, Canada was going to require a 72-hour COVID test, as well as proof of vaccination in order to gain admittance into the country. However, Canadian officials have announced they will drop that requirement on Nov. 30.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

