Lake George business to hold 'Operation Share the Warmth' drive
Lake George business to hold 'Operation Share the Warmth' drive

LAKE GEORGE — Northern Living has put together a charity event as the cold weather approaches. 

The vacation rental business is calling on community members to take part in "Operation Share the Warmth" and help provide warm clothes for children in need.

Those interested are asked to purchase winter gear for children 1 to 18.

Acceptable items include gloves, hats, boots, coats and snowpants. Northern Living also asks that all items are new with tags still attached. 

Participants are asked to drop off the new gear at their office, located at 1776 state Route 9, or have the items delivered to the same address.

For more information, go to https://www.northernlivingny.com/operation-share-the-warmth.

